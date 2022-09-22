Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus

Franklin Co. Schools superintendent warns drivers after close call at school bus this week
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus.

The school bus’s camera recorded the horrific scene. Video from inside the bus shows the child getting off the bus on Louisville Road. A split second after he gets away from the bus, the vehicle goes by:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus.

Superintendent Mark Kopp says the stop arm was out and the lights were flashing, but the car continues to drive by.

“School bus stop arms are there for a reason. And we can’t have people putting convenience over safety. And, unfortunately, that is what happens,” said Kopp. “When someone makes a decision that their busyness or whatever their reason for going around a bus, it has incredible consequences and it almost did for us.”

The driver of the car, Mark Kendall, was charged with improper passing and passing a loading or unloading school or church bus.

The Franklin County School Transportation Director says during a recent study of bus stops, they were told of 18 cases of people ignoring the stop arms.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

Latest News

Provided in September 1943, singer-musicians Grandpa Jones and Merle Travis made the first...
Iconic King Records studio now part National Registry of Historic Places
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
Blue Ash gun shop owner pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
WATCH LIVE: Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed
Wilmington students returned to class Wednesday after schools were closed district wide on...
Wilmington student arrested following threat that closed schools Tuesday