WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV’s attorneys ask again for mistrial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume in the Pike County massacre trial at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The defense team of George Wagner IV is arguing for a mistrial again before the judge after requesting one Wednesday after prosecutors continued showing graphic photos to the jury, including ones taken during the victims’ autopsies.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering ultimately rejected the request but not before Wagner IV’s attorney argued the“grisly” images would evoke anger from the jurors that would be used against his client.

“They’re intended to gain sympathy from the jury,” John Parker said. “To have the jury make an emotional reaction and to distract them from the disputed issues.”

His attorneys claim he was not there when the killings occurred and didn’t know about it until his brother received a phone call about it.

Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to killing all of the seven Rhodens and 20-year-old Hannah Hazel Gilley, 20.

They were all shot execution-style, most as they slept and most several times in mobile homes and a camper on April 21-22, 2016.

Prosecutors countered the mistrial request by pointing out the photos are part of their evidence as they make their case against Wagner IV.

“We are being very conservative in the photos that we use only to help the witnesses expound upon their testimony as the court has noted,” Special State Prosecutor Angie Canepa said. “I have not noticed any reactions from the jurors. Certainly, nobody has broken down crying and had to stop us or anything of that nature.”

Some of the pictures corroborate testimony, she said, that jurors will hear later in the trial, especially from one of their star witnesses, Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, who confessed to the killings and pleaded guilty last year.

His mother Angela Wagner, also pleaded guilty to her role.

Both are expected to testify against Wagner IV, in a couple of weeks.

His attorneys claim he was not there when the killings occurred and didn’t know about it until his brother received a phone call about it.

Once the motion hearing ends Thursday, Bryan White, a former special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, will take the stand.

The veteran investigator will show jurors pictures of “Crime Scene #3″, another trailer on the Rhoden family property off Union Hill Road in Piketon.

That’s where Dana Rhoden, 37, was found shot to death the morning of April 22, 2016, along with her two children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16.

The agent also will detail the evidence he collected at that scene and why.

In other developments Wednesday, the forensic pathologist who did autopsies on all eight victims, Chief Deputy Coroner for Hamilton County Dr. Karen Looman, told jurors bleeding from Gilley’s ear was a sign her inner ear bone was broken when she was shot.

Based on the typical damage a .22 does and the damage shown in Gilley’s injuries, she said she wondered if a different kind of .22 ammo was used.

Earlier in the day, the jury in the Pike County massacre trial saw photos of the inside of the trailer where Gilley and her fiance, Frankie “Clarence” Rhoden, lived and were shot to death in April 2016.

The couple was asleep in bed. Frankie Rhoden was shot three times in the head. Gilley was shot five times in the head and face.

Frankie Rhoden’s wounds showed he was shot with the same size bullet as Gilley, according to Looman.

Their 6-month-old baby was spared and found between their bodies, Canepa said during her opening statement.

Looman elaborated on that Wednesday under questioning from Canepa, saying Gilley’s breasts were full and showed she was lactating when she was killed.

Canepa already told jurors Bobby Jo Manley, a relative who found the victims, discovered the couple’s baby, along with his 3-year-old brother, who was Frankie Rhoden’s son.

Before Looman testified, BCI Agent Todd Fortner told jurors he collected evidence outside the trailer and inside, explaining what he chose to save (cigarette butts, doorknobs) and why (DNA testing).

BCI Special Agent Todd Fortner took the stand Tuesday and is back now as prosecution's first witness of the day.

He's showing pictures he took of 'Scene 2.' That's the part of the Rhoden property where Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley, both 20, lived.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/16Qdg8ud3I — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 21, 2022

A red truck and blue sedan were parked outside the couple's trailer when Forntner and other BCI agents arrived. Fortner says he collected cigarette butts around the blue car and in the driveway near the red truck.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dOtXufMVBh — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 21, 2022

Both sides agreed that there was no DNA evidence found at the home from Wagner IV or any of his family members.

He also showed jurors photos he took of all rooms on April 22, 2016, taking them through the images down a narrow hallway to a back bedroom where they were shot to death.

Prosecutors say the front door of the trailer was locked until Frankie Rhoden’s 3-year-old son, Brently, let a family member in who then found the bodies.

Attorneys say the back door was unlocked but items on the other side of it were not disturbed.

Fortner testified that the air conditioning unit underneath a window in the back had grass clippings on it and a patch of moss appeared to be missing on the siding.

The window leads to a bedroom adjacent to the one where Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Hazel Gilley were found.

Gilley’s mother, Andrea Shoemaker-Carter, wiped tears from her eyes as she sat in the gallery, listening to all the testimony.

Here's a photo Fortner took just inside the front door of the trailer, looking toward the kitchen and living room area@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Hbbv1vIeL8 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 21, 2022

Here is a photo showing the hallway in the trailer leading to the back bedroom where the bodies were found@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/FMtPkrZSHT — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 21, 2022

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

The motive was the control and care of the then-2-year-old daughter of one of the victims and Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, Canepa said during her opening statement.

Hanna May Rhoden and Jake Wagner began dating when she was 13 and he was 18. She became pregnant at 15 with Sophia.

They broke up after their daughter was born.

Hanna May Rhoden refused to sign custody over to Jake Wagner, so the Wagner family carefully planned the murders and killed her relatives and anyone else there who could be a witness, Canepa has said.

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.