Weekend Countdown: Events and happenings around the Tri-State

Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19(WXIX)
By Rob Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for something to do this upcoming weekend, FOX19 NOW Anchor Rob Williams is here to help.

Each week, Rob will have a podcast to highlight the fun events happening around the Tri-State with the Weekend Countdown podcast.

Here’s what going on the weekend of Sept. 23 - 25.

The podcast will drop on Sept. 30 so keep an eye out for it wherever you download your podcasts.

If you have any ideas for the Weekend Countdown email rwilliams@fox19now.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

