Wilmington student arrested following threat that closed schools Tuesday

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A social media threat that closed down Wilmington schools on Tuesday has led to the arrest of a juvenile.

The juvenile that was arrested was a Wilmington High School student, Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady said to school staff and parents.

Police did not say what the juvenile is being charged with.

Wilmington police began investigating after a student’s mother told them she overheard her child talking about threats made on social media.

The threats are allegedly tied to a juvenile-involved shooting that happened a week earlier, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Superintendent Brady said the threats were not made directly at the school “and that there was no cause for further alarm.”

Police added extra security throughout the district as an “added measure” for students’ safety Wednesday.

