Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility

Call Detective Lewis at 513-745-8555 if you have information that can help identify the suspect.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them.

The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful.

Instead of leaving, police said he waited.

When an unsuspecting person walked inside the facility, the suspect allegedly followed them in, Blue Ash police wrote on Facebook.

The suspect stole packages from the retirement home facility and took off, according to police.

Call Detective Lewis at 513-745-8555 if you have information that can help identify the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

