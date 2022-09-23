Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them.

The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful.

Instead of leaving, police said he waited.

When an unsuspecting person walked inside the facility, the suspect allegedly followed them in, Blue Ash police wrote on Facebook.

The suspect stole packages from the retirement home facility and took off, according to police.

Call Detective Lewis at 513-745-8555 if you have information that can help identify the suspect.

Blue Ash police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. (Blue Ash Police Department)

