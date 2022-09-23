Breast cancer screening bill takes effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - State Representative Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) announced that Ohio’s bipartisan breast cancer screening bill took effect Friday morning.

The new law allows women to receive coverage for one mammogram screening each year no matter the woman’s age or risk factors.

In addition, doctors and health practitioners will receive the most up-to-date technology and women will have more accessibility to their screenings.

Schmidt and her colleague, Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati), received approval from state legislatures in June.

“Over the last year, Representative Denson and I have fought hard for this bill,” Schmidt said. “House Bill 371 gives women a better chance at surviving this disease.”

The two Ohio representatives collaborated with UC Health, breast cancer awareness advocates and doctors to gain the support they needed for the bill to pass, and later be approved by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“I could not be more grateful to Governor DeWine for signing this bill into law,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to seeing these life-saving changes come to fruition across the state.”

