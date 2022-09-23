Chilly start: Temps plunge into the 40s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is waking up Friday to its coldest morning in months thanks to a blast of Canadian air.

It’s 48 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Temperatures are expected to fall a bit more before daybreak and we cannot rule out a few valleys briefly dipping into the upper 30s.

We have not seen morning lows in the 40s since May 8 when 47 degrees was at CVG, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The chill will burn off later under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s.

The brisk morning air will stick around through the weekend.

Morning lows will dip into the low 50s with daytime highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will return on Sunday.

