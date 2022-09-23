Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed
The former Terrace Plaza Hotel was sold in late September to Indianapolis-based dveloper...
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students

Latest News

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff says
Pike County Massacre Trial
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV murder trial resumes
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada