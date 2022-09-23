Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation.

Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kings Mill Road to order a sandwich.

When the suspect drove up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation led deputies to Runyon, who was arrested on Sept. 22, they explained.

Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.