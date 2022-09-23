Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation.
Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kings Mill Road to order a sandwich.
When the suspect drove up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation led deputies to Runyon, who was arrested on Sept. 22, they explained.
He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
