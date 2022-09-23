Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250-pound fish. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A lengthy ride out to sea was worth it for a man in Hawaii who reeled in an impressive catch – off his kayak.

Jason Freitas said a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona, KHNL reports.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost four hours to reel in the big fish because it dragged him for miles at speeds of up to 7 mph.

The kayaker said he was trying to catch some ahi or ono when heard a big splash behind him and saw a marlin jumping.

“I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it,” Freitas said.

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton High School is on lockdown
Police: Report of active shooter at Princeton HS is false, possibly part of a bigger hoax
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
No Skyline Chili for Chrissy Teigen?
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former Terrace Plaza Hotel was sold in late September to Indianapolis-based dveloper...
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed

Latest News

Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man's car stolen twice in 1 day
Princeton High School is on lockdown
Police: Report of active shooter at Princeton HS is false, possibly part of a bigger hoax
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran