Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
No active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax: police
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
No Skyline Chili for Chrissy Teigen?
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former Terrace Plaza Hotel was sold in late September to Indianapolis-based dveloper...
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
Dadrickrica Ellison with his grandchildren.
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
Within the past month and a half, roughly 10 realtors say they’ve dealt with a man posing to be...
Multiple real estate agents say they are being catfished by a man posing to be a wealthy buyer
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation