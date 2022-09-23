Princeton High School on lockdown, police say report of active shooter ‘appears to be a hoax’

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closed around Princeton High School amid a large police presence and investigation into a report of an active shooter that so far “appears to be a hoax,” police say.

Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m.

The high school is on lockdown, which means no one can go in or out of the building, a Hamilton County dispatcher confirms.

Parents who showed up at the school are being directed to Vineyard Church.

Update: Princeton parents go here: https://t.co/SYwfAsW89j — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 23, 2022

