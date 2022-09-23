Contests
Princeton High School on lockdown, police say report of active shooter ‘appears to be a hoax’

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closed around Princeton High School amid a large police presence and investigation into a report of an active shooter that so far “appears to be a hoax,” police say.

Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m.

The high school is on lockdown, which means no one can go in or out of the building, a Hamilton County dispatcher confirms.

Parents who showed up at the school are being directed to Vineyard Church.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and online.

