Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

No Skyline Chili for Chrissy Teigen

Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like this fell a little flat.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili...

BUT IT WAS CLOSED.

That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the model, entrepreneur and two-time best-selling cookbook author arrived for the Kroger Wellness Festival. She’s hosting a 30-minute cooking segment with her mom, Pepper Teigen.

She turned to her Twitter followers for suggestions on where to eat. Skyline Chili bubbled to the top of the list.

“Coming to Cincinnati for a couple of days tomorrow!” Teigen tweeted Tuesday. “Would love to know where to eat!”

Shortly after, she tweeted: “wow a lot of skyline love and a lot of skyline hate”

Her experience prompted a tweeted apology from Skyline Chili: “Sorry to hear the location you visited was closed! We have plenty of other locations in the area open for dinner. Send us a DM with where you’re staying and we can get you to the closest one.”

In the meantime, some Cincinnatians tweeted at Thiegen to check out other chili parlors:

  • “Zippy’s chili and spaghetti is delicious! Skyline is just weird. Cinnamon does belong in chili.”
  • “Girl, don’t go there. Go to Hook’s.”
  • “Blue Ash Chili is open until 8:30 p.m.!!!”
  • “I’m an Ohio girl and I always preferred Gold Star. Their chili dogs with hot sauce is what does it for me!”

Another suggested that she order delivery from Skyline, Gold Star and Jungle Gym’s and conduct an official taste test.

And then there was this: “You gotta eat stuff like that early or you get indigestion at midnight.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes

Latest News

The Tri-State is waking up Friday to its coldest morning in months thanks to a blast of...
Chilly start: Temps plunge into the 40s
Deadly toxic Amanita bisporigera group
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
Dave and Buster’s
Police: Man took up skirt of 15-year-old girl at Springdale Dave and Busters
Dadrickrica Ellison with his grandchildren.
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief