No Skyline Chili for Chrissy Teigen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili...

BUT IT WAS CLOSED.

That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the model, entrepreneur and two-time best-selling cookbook author arrived for the Kroger Wellness Festival. She’s hosting a 30-minute cooking segment with her mom, Pepper Teigen.

She turned to her Twitter followers for suggestions on where to eat. Skyline Chili bubbled to the top of the list.

“Coming to Cincinnati for a couple of days tomorrow!” Teigen tweeted Tuesday. “Would love to know where to eat!”

Shortly after, she tweeted: “wow a lot of skyline love and a lot of skyline hate”

sorry I didn’t realize it was just downtown! Now I have to contemplate how far I want to go for my spaghetti chili — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2022

Her experience prompted a tweeted apology from Skyline Chili: “Sorry to hear the location you visited was closed! We have plenty of other locations in the area open for dinner. Send us a DM with where you’re staying and we can get you to the closest one.”

In the meantime, some Cincinnatians tweeted at Thiegen to check out other chili parlors:

“Zippy’s chili and spaghetti is delicious! Skyline is just weird. Cinnamon does belong in chili.”

“Girl, don’t go there. Go to Hook’s.”

“Blue Ash Chili is open until 8:30 p.m.!!!”

“I’m an Ohio girl and I always preferred Gold Star. Their chili dogs with hot sauce is what does it for me!”

Another suggested that she order delivery from Skyline, Gold Star and Jungle Gym’s and conduct an official taste test.

And then there was this: “You gotta eat stuff like that early or you get indigestion at midnight.”

