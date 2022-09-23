Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in Millvale Friday night.
CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.
One adult man is dead.
Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene. They did not provide the make or model.
No word on or what led to the shooting.
CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.