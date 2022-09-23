Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in Millvale Friday night.

CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

One adult man is dead.

Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene. They did not provide the make or model.

No word on or what led to the shooting.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Scene of a confirmed shooting on Beekman Street in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Millvale. Reporter @KenBakerTV is at the scene. We'll offer updates as more he finds out more. pic.twitter.com/YFyE6RXgcv — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 23, 2022

