Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting

Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Millvale Friday night.
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Millvale Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in Millvale Friday night.

CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

One adult man is dead.

Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene. They did not provide the make or model.

No word on or what led to the shooting.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

