Police: False report of active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Sharonville police say reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are “false” and they are investigating this now as possibly part of a bigger “hoax.”

Lt. Walter Cordes tells FOX19 NOW police are receiving reports of similar incidents in other districts.

It all began to unfold at Princeton High School at 10:12 a.m. Friday.

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with possibly 10 people hurt, Cordes said.

Dozens of police officers from several law enforcement agencies converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75.

They searched the building before issuing the all-clear by 11 a.m.

No one was hurt, Lt. Cordes said.

Also new from police: "DO NOT respond to the school. There is still a heavy police presence at the school." @FOX19 https://t.co/WSv4k38MiM — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) September 23, 2022

The high school and surrounding businesses remain on lockdown until further notice.

Because of the disruption, Princeton High School students will be dismissed for the day, police say.

Bus riders will be taken home and dropped off at their normal locations.

Students who drive can get to their cars and leave campus.

Students who still need to be picked up will be escorted to Vineyard Church, 11340 Century Circle in Springdale, where they can be picked up by their parents.

“DO NOT respond to the school,” Sharonville police urged on Facebook. “There is still a heavy police presence at the school.”

Princeton Middle School was not impacted by this and is continuing on the normal schedule, according to police.

Earlier, parents frantically rushed to the school and were directed to Vineyard Church where they were seen hugging and reuniting with their children.

A police officer announced on a bullhorn they were 95% sure the active shooter report was a hoax and the school is clear.

All roads around the campus shut down, clogging traffic and turning Chester Road and surrounding streets into a parking lot.

These streets are open again, but traffic delays may linger in the area.

Update: Princeton parents go here: https://t.co/SYwfAsW89j — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 23, 2022

Hamilton County, city of Sharonville - The following ramps are being closed for police action by request of OSP:



Northbound I-75 exit to Sharon Road and

Southbound I-75 exit to Sharon Road. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) September 23, 2022

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.