Police: Man took up skirt of 15-year-old girl at Springdale Dave and Busters

The victim’s family claimed he followed them around, taking photos multiple times.
Dave and Buster’s set to open on Monday
Dave and Buster’s(tcw-wave)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges after allegedly taking pictures up a teen’s skirt at Dave and Busters.

Springdale police say it happened while Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was at the entertainment venue with his own children on Sept. 10.

The alleged victim was 15 years old.

An employee told the officers that arrived on scene that they’d caught Hayes taking pictures up the girl’s skirt twice. He did so, according to police, while his own children were just feet away.

Officers confronted Hayes, who told hem he was unaware why they would want to speak with him.

They took his phone then went to the camera room to look at the footage, which they say showed Hayes open his camera and keep it on during the alleged incident.

Officers spoke to the victim’s family, who said they witnessed it.

“He kept passing behind her, angling his phone under her skirt, and she did see it flash for a bit,” one family member told the officers. “He did leave for a while, but when we went to the prize section, he came back just to make a circle and go under.”

The victim’s family said he did this multiple times, even following them around the venue.

Said one officer describing the footage, “You see him with his phone on the right-hand side. She’s standing against the prize counter. He turns the phone, it’s on camera mode. He walks by and puts it under her skirt, and a pause for a moment, and walks by.”

Hayes is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is out of jail on bond.

