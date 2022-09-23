Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

Cincinnati resident among those indicted in fatal Kansas 'swatting'
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas.

On September 13, 2019, Casey S. Viner was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. Viner was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

“Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address,” according to Oxford Languages.

In his plea, Viner admitted he argued with co-defendant Shane Gaskill while playing Call of Duty World War II online, McAllister said.

The U.S. Attorney said Viner contacted co-defendant Tyler Barriss and asked him to “swat” Gaskill.

The news release said Viner thought Gaskill lived at 1033 W. McCormick in Wichita when in fact, Gaskill gave Viner and Barriss a false address.

McAllister said police responded, believing they were dealing with a man who had shot his father and was holding family members hostage.

Andrew Finch, who lived at the address, did not know why police were at his home. When he stepped on the porch, Finch made a move that startled officers. He was shot and killed, according to the news release.

McAllister said Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in federal Prison. Barriss pleaded guilty to more than 50 felonies nationwide, including federal charges in Kansas of making an interstate hoax that resulted in a death and cyberstalking.

Gaskill was placed on deferred prosecution.

In his plea, Viner admitted to trying to erase any record on his phone of his communications with Barriss and Gaskill, the U.S. Attorney said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
False report of active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax: Police
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
No Skyline Chili for Chrissy Teigen?
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former Terrace Plaza Hotel was sold in late September to Indianapolis-based dveloper...
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed

Latest News

Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) announced that the breast cancer screening bill took effect on Sept....
Breast cancer screening bill takes effect
Call Detective Lewis at 513-745-8555 if you have information that can help identify the suspect.
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
False report of active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax: police
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent...
Woman dies days after NKY crash