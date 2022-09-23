Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas.

On September 13, 2019, Casey S. Viner was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. Viner was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

“Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address,” according to Oxford Languages.

In his plea, Viner admitted he argued with co-defendant Shane Gaskill while playing Call of Duty World War II online, McAllister said.

The U.S. Attorney said Viner contacted co-defendant Tyler Barriss and asked him to “swat” Gaskill.

The news release said Viner thought Gaskill lived at 1033 W. McCormick in Wichita when in fact, Gaskill gave Viner and Barriss a false address.

McAllister said police responded, believing they were dealing with a man who had shot his father and was holding family members hostage.

Andrew Finch, who lived at the address, did not know why police were at his home. When he stepped on the porch, Finch made a move that startled officers. He was shot and killed, according to the news release.

McAllister said Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in federal Prison. Barriss pleaded guilty to more than 50 felonies nationwide, including federal charges in Kansas of making an interstate hoax that resulted in a death and cyberstalking.

Gaskill was placed on deferred prosecution.

In his plea, Viner admitted to trying to erase any record on his phone of his communications with Barriss and Gaskill, the U.S. Attorney said.

