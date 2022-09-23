WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV murder trial resumes

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday morning as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial.

Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the autopsy findings of Christopher Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden.

She is back to tell them about the autopsies of three other victims: Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37, and their children: Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16.

All five of these victims and two more, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden and his fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, both 20, were all found shot execution-style shortly before 8 a.m. on April 22, 2016. Their bodies were in three separate trailers on adjacent properties off Union Hill Road in Piketon near the village of Peebles (about 60 miles from Cincinnati).

The eighth victim - Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden - was found dead from a single gunshot wound to his right eye several hours inside his trailer 6.5 miles away on Left Fork Road.

The killers spared two babies and a toddler, leaving them behind with their slain parents at the Union HIll Road residences: Hanna May Rhoden’s 5-day-old daughter, Kylie; Frankie Rhoden’s 3-year-old son, Brentley and his other son, Ruger, whose mother was Hannah Hazel Gilley.

George Wagner IV, 30, is one of four members of his family charged in the slayings. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Legal analyst talks George Wagner IV trial

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.