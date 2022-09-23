Woman dies days after NKY crash

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash.

Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.

Newberry was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by 61-year-old Mary Litzer, police said.

Litzer was driving south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road around 3 p.m. when police say the vehicle went off the road, and “ran over a large piece of wood/pole that was in the grass.”

Newberry’s injuries were caused by the impact between the vehicle and the piece of wood/pole, Villa Hills police said Friday.

The 61-year-old Litzer was not injured in the crash.

Villa Hills police continue to investigate to determine what might have caused the crash.

