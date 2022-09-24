1 dead following Friday crash Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed one person late Friday.

Douglas Brooks Jr., 51, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Colerain Avenue near the intersection of W North Bend Road, the Cincinnati Police Department announced early Saturday.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Brooks was northbound on Colerain Avenue in a 2000 Honda Accord when he lost control of the car, crossing the centerline and going into oncoming traffic, police explained.

Brooks then crashed into a 2013 Ford Fusion, which was being driven by 23-year-old Daija Gaulden, going southbound, CPD said.

Gaulden was not injured in the crash, while her passenger, 25-year-old Lamar Houston, suffered minor injuries. He is expected to be ok, police added.

Brooks was the only person involved in the crash who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Cincinnati police.

While the investigation shows speeding is an apparent factor, it remains unknown if impairment had anything to do with the crash.

Call 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.