Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country - again

Halloween Haunt is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, now through...
Halloween Haunt is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, now through Oct. 29.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island‘s Halloween Haunt is spooktacular!

The annual event won the title of Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. Kings Island’s won the same award in 2021 and 2018.

Halloween Haunt is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, now through Oct. 29.

The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chad Showalter said.

One of the haunted mazes is a new attraction called the Hotel St. Michelle based on the haunting tale of a hotel manager’s missing daughter.

In addition to the new maze, there will also be a new scare zone called Alien X that will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Area 72.

Lastly, two new shows will be performed at Halloween Haunt called NyteWalker and Terror Rising.

For more information on the haunt, click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

