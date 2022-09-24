Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries, District one officers said.

As of now, a suspect is not in custody, police added.

Officers are investigating the scene now.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
Deadly toxic Amanita bisporigera group
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Dadrickrica Ellison with his grandchildren.
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief

Latest News

It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
Halloween Haunt is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, now through...
Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country - again
The 47-person team is gearing up to leave their Vanalia base around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated for deployment as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Kroger Wellness Festival continues
Kroger Wellness Festival continues