19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries, District one officers said.

As of now, a suspect is not in custody, police added.

Officers are investigating the scene now.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

