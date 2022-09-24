Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday

This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all their sites on Saturday.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s officially autumn, and the National Park Service is providing a great way to celebrate the equinox this week and a return to cooler weather.

The park service is granting free entry to all sites that usually charge a fee on Saturday.

The day of free admission is in honor of National Public Lands Day. It was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The free pass covers all entrance fees on Saturday, from historic sites to monuments and battlefields.

Most park service sites are free all year anyway, but the big-name sites like the Arches in Utah and Rocky Mountain in Colorado usually have an entrance fee.

Saturday’s fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
Deadly toxic Amanita bisporigera group
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
Dadrickrica Ellison with his grandchildren.
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent...
Woman dies days after NKY crash

Latest News

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and...
Names released in deadly Chicago suburb shooting
Kroger Wellness Festival continues
Kroger Wellness Festival continues
Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
Floridians stock up ahead in potential storm