Ohio Task Force 1 activated for deployment as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force is being activated in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian hitting the Florida Gulf Coast.

The 47-person team is gearing up to leave their Vandalia, Ohio, base around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Task Force officials.

Word came down that they were being activated once the tropical storm strengthened overnight Friday.

Their current destination is Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia, but that could change.

Ohio Task Force 1 leaders said the situation remains fluid, so their destination might change.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast early Thursday, with a chance it develops into a major hurricane, the Task Force said.

The Weather Channel said Saturday, “the forecast has trended westward over the last 24 hours, and rapid intensification is increasingly likely this weekend.”

The National Hurricane Center, 5 day cone and track on Tropical Storm Ian (National Hurricane Center, NOAA)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in the state as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tropical Storm Ian developing in the Atlantic - 10 am (Russell James, Tropical Tidbits)

