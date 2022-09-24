Contests
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY

It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, a Duke Energy spokesperson says.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “massive job” is underway in Covington after a rental company’s truck brought down utility poles on top of several vehicles, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.

Earlier Saturday, a Budget truck was turning into a parking lot, in the area of 7th and 8th streets in Covington, when it clipped overhead power wires, says Thelen.

The utility poles connected by the wires fell, landing on some vehicles sitting in the parking lot, video shows.

Thelen says it will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage.

Duke Energy’s website shows that 32 people in the area are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 7:30 p.m., their website says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

