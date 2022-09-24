Contests
Some Wet Weather Expected Over The Weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers could move through the area both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s look to be isolated and ending by noon with dry weather after that. Sunday will see more widespread during afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the lower half of the 70s, the only afternoons in the 7-Day forecast in the 70s.

