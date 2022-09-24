Some Wet Weather Expected Over The Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers could move through the area both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s look to be isolated and ending by noon with dry weather after that. Sunday will see more widespread during afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the lower half of the 70s, the only afternoons in the 7-Day forecast in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.