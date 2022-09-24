Sunday brings slight rain chances and breezy fall air

Contests
Sunday is the warmest day of the 7 Day with a small chance of rain, but breezy winds will bring colder air for much of the work week. Keeping an eye on Ian as it may bring rain in the tri-state this upcoming weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower developing late. Overnight lows will stay on the warm side, relatively speaking, in the low 60s. Any rain that comes down will be light and brief.

Sunday will be have a mix of sun and clouds along with a slight chance of showers, especially in northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will make for falling leaves and perhaps some small yard debris as gusts could get as high as 30 miles per hour.

Breezy winds will continue through the first half of the work week, with continuous gusts between 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but Tuesday will only have highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday is the coolest day of the work week despite the sunshine with highs only in the low 60s and lows in the lower 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible in rural spots Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Thursday will also have abundant sunshine with highs back in the mid 60s.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as Ian continues to develop. Though the track of this tropical system may change, the current trajectory will bring some weather impacts to the tri-state for the upcoming weekend. Friday will have increasing clouds with clouds and rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. A lot can change with this forecast, so stay tuned on the air, online and on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

