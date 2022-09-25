Contests
Breezy, cool and sunny to start the work week

Temperatures take a dive going into the middle of the week
There could be a slim chance for a shower early Monday morning, but we're entering a cool and dry stretch of weather in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will slowly decrease Sunday night heading into Monday morning. We can’t rule out a slim chance for a shower between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., but most of the area will be dry. Overnight temperatures will fall in the low-to-mid 50s.

Breezy winds will continue through the first half of the work week, with continuous gusts between 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but Tuesday will only have highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday is the coolest day of the work week despite the sunshine with highs only in the low 60s and lows in the lower 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible in rural spots Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Thursday will also have abundant sunshine with highs back in the mid 60s.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as Ian continues to develop. Though the track of this tropical system may change, the current trajectory will bring some weather rain chances to the Ohio Valley region for the upcoming weekend. Friday will have increasing clouds with clouds and isolated rain showers both Saturday with moisture moving out by Sunday. A lot can change with this forecast, so stay tuned on the air, online and on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

