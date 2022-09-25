Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday.

Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project.

The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges.

Twenty five kids rode in 13 supercars at the doorstep of the Cincinnati Museum Center’s Union Terminal late Sunday morning.

“To see the owners of these cars step up and do something great for the kids, just to brighten their day, is absolutely amazing,” said interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Added Stephenson, “It’s been great. Obviously all the cops have been great and seem to be enjoying it as much as us.”

Kevin Gordon founded the Driven Project in 2018. It has provided more than 500 rides for kids across North America.

“I say every one of these is the best day of my life, and I truly mean that,” Gordon said. “I look forward to it. I can’t sleep the night before.”

Asked what it was like to drive one of the supercars, Stephenson said, “It was fun! I’m no Mr. Votto, but it obviously was a great experience.”

What an incredible day! We ended things back at @jeffwylerauto for a ceremony recognizing all of our VIPs (very important passengers). We will see everyone next year!!! pic.twitter.com/e4WOnssqvP — Lieutenant Colonel Teresa Theetge, Interim Chief (@TeresaTheetge) September 25, 2022

