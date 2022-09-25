Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson joined the officers at Union Terminal.
The Cincinnati Police Department and the Reds' Tyler Stephenson brought Project Driven to Union...
The Cincinnati Police Department and the Reds' Tyler Stephenson brought Project Driven to Union Terminal.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday.

Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project.

The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges.

Twenty five kids rode in 13 supercars at the doorstep of the Cincinnati Museum Center’s Union Terminal late Sunday morning.

“To see the owners of these cars step up and do something great for the kids, just to brighten their day, is absolutely amazing,” said interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Added Stephenson, “It’s been great. Obviously all the cops have been great and seem to be enjoying it as much as us.”

Kevin Gordon founded the Driven Project in 2018. It has provided more than 500 rides for kids across North America.

“I say every one of these is the best day of my life, and I truly mean that,” Gordon said. “I look forward to it. I can’t sleep the night before.”

Asked what it was like to drive one of the supercars, Stephenson said, “It was fun! I’m no Mr. Votto, but it obviously was a great experience.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Police said speeding appears to be a factor in the crash that killed 51-year-old Douglass...
1 dead following Friday crash in Mt. Airy

Latest News

The annual Recycle Day event in Colerain Township on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
Craig Senteney, 21, escaped Brown County Jail on Saturday morning, but was eventually caught by...
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY