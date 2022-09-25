Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items.

Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or to just throw away their junk.

“It’s a great opportunity for our residents to get rid of large items that they can’t normally put out with their Thursday or weekly trash service, and it’s also a great chance to come up and meet our employees,” Colerain Township Trustee Dan Unger said. “We have a lot of folks who are here today on their day off volunteering their time to help collect all of the different items that are being delivered here.”

Not only is the community helping the environment, but they are also helping Colerain Township financially.

“... [F]rom Hamilton County R3source, we get a recycling incentive that is based off of the amount that our residents can divert away from the landfill,” Unger said.

The money earned goes toward cleaning the roads or helps pay for green events, like Recycle Day, which has expanded more than ever.

“We have seen growth in our residential recycling program so in 2020, before the pandemic shut everything down, we did have something scheduled for the spring,” Assistant Director of Public Services Tawanna Molter said. “We were going to do a separate just paper only shredding event, and unfortunately we had to cancel it.”

Over 600 cars showed up to participate in the event last year where they collected over 3 tons of steel, 17,000 pounds of electronics, 8.09 tons of car tires and much more, Molter added.

For more information on recycling and waste disposal, visit the Hamilton County R3source website.

