Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

The annual Recycle Day event in Colerain Township on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The annual Recycle Day event in Colerain Township on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items.

Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or to just throw away their junk.

“It’s a great opportunity for our residents to get rid of large items that they can’t normally put out with their Thursday or weekly trash service, and it’s also a great chance to come up and meet our employees,” Colerain Township Trustee Dan Unger said. “We have a lot of folks who are here today on their day off volunteering their time to help collect all of the different items that are being delivered here.”

Not only is the community helping the environment, but they are also helping Colerain Township financially.

“... [F]rom Hamilton County R3source, we get a recycling incentive that is based off of the amount that our residents can divert away from the landfill,” Unger said.

The money earned goes toward cleaning the roads or helps pay for green events, like Recycle Day, which has expanded more than ever.

“We have seen growth in our residential recycling program so in 2020, before the pandemic shut everything down, we did have something scheduled for the spring,” Assistant Director of Public Services Tawanna Molter said. “We were going to do a separate just paper only shredding event, and unfortunately we had to cancel it.”

Over 600 cars showed up to participate in the event last year where they collected over 3 tons of steel, 17,000 pounds of electronics, 8.09 tons of car tires and much more, Molter added.

For more information on recycling and waste disposal, visit the Hamilton County R3source website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
Deadly toxic Amanita bisporigera group
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Dadrickrica Ellison with his grandchildren.
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief

Latest News

Craig Senteney, 21, escaped Brown County Jail on Saturday morning, but was eventually caught by...
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
Halloween Haunt is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, now through...
Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country - again