Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door


Craig Senteney, 21, escaped Brown County Jail on Saturday morning, but was eventually caught by the Ohio Veteran's Home Police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately 7:38 a.m., Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

Senteney was approximately 400 yards away from the jail where he was caught by the Ohio Veteran’s Home Police within 49 minutes of escaping, Ellis said.

According to his court documents, Senteney is in jail for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping.

A felonious escape charge was added to the inmate’s record, Ellis added.

