Princeton High School wins postponed football game against Fairfield High School 28-14

Princeton High School has emotional win following Friday's active shooter hoax
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Princeton High School football team defeated crosstown rival, Fairfield High School, 28-14 in a postponed game on Saturday night.

It was an electric environment at Fairfield High School with a nearly-full visitors section cheering for Princeton.

“Princeton-Fairfield is always a big game, always a big matchup,” attendee Dirk Thomas said. “There’s lot of emotions out here—and the kids are playing hard, having fun. It’s a great environment.”

In a step towards normalcy, after a false active shooter threat was reported at Princeton High School on Friday, students were sent home and officials decided to move the game to the next day.

Nevertheless, there was a clear police presence at the game with multiple agencies on site.

Ninth-grader at Princeton High School Jaidyn Houston says supporting the team with friends and family was a step in a positive direction for the school.

“I’m happy,” Houston said. “I knew we were going to win; we were ready.”

The 28-14 victory had added meaning to the aftermath of Friday’s events, Thomas added.

“I’m real emotional about it,” Thomas said. “A lot of these guys I coached when they were four and five years old and were out here celebrating the success of them playing at a high level.”

A few supporters of Princeton told FOX19 that sports can sometimes have a way of uniting people, especially after a huge game win.

