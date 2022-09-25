Contests
Sunday brings few showers/t-storms and breezy fall air

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be have a mix of sun and clouds along with a slight chance of showers, especially in northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will make for falling leaves and perhaps some small yard debris as gusts could get as high as 30 miles per hour.

Breezy winds will continue through the first half of the work week, with continuous gusts between 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but Tuesday will only have highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday is the coolest day of the work week despite the sunshine with highs only in the low 60s and lows in the lower 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible in rural spots Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Thursday will also have abundant sunshine with highs back in the mid 60s.

