Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have not said if the charges against her will be upgraded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
The driver that hit Yvonne Foster, 79, stopped right away and is cooperating with the...
Woman found unconscious after being hit by vehicle in Green Township
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Electric vehicle fires can start when cars are parked or charging, which car safety experts say...
Ignition: Spontaneous electric vehicle fires prompt recalls, but some owners stalled waiting on repairs
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Capitol Hill is shown in a file photo taken in Washington, D.C. Time is of the essence in...
AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12 billion on Ukraine
Police officers help a man in an a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes 'arresting' proposal with the help of police
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will announce a new initiative Monday that will...
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets