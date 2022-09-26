Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

A gunman on Monday morning killed 13 people and wounded 21 others in a school in central...
A gunman on Monday morning killed 13 people and wounded 21 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated, and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black t-shirt with “Nazi symbols.” No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Craig Senteney, 21, escaped Brown County Jail on Saturday morning, but was eventually caught by...
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
First Alert Forecast Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate...
I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida