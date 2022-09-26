Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a message for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple: “I owe you, boy.”

Hill made the comment Sunday when he was informed the Dolphins travel to Paycor Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Apple and the Bengals.

“Looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy. I owe you! I’m here. The Cheetah is here.”

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins



"I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

The trash talk dates back to last season’s AFC Championship game when Hill was then a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the Bengals’ come-from-behind win against Hill and the Chiefs, Apple went on Twitter and immediately started trolling the WR.

From retweets to even offering Super Bowl tickets, Apple did not let Hill forget the outcome of the game.

Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022

Apple even called Hill a “baby.”

Now, Hill has his sights set on revenge.

The Bengals (1-2) will debut their White Bengal uniforms for the primetime game against the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday.

Fans going to the game are encouraged to wear white to match the players.

