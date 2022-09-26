Contests
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone between Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and cornerback Eli Apple, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a message for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple: “I owe you, boy.”

Hill made the comment Sunday when he was informed the Dolphins travel to Paycor Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Apple and the Bengals.

“Looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy. I owe you! I’m here. The Cheetah is here.”

The trash talk dates back to last season’s AFC Championship game when Hill was then a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the Bengals’ come-from-behind win against Hill and the Chiefs, Apple went on Twitter and immediately started trolling the WR.

From retweets to even offering Super Bowl tickets, Apple did not let Hill forget the outcome of the game.

Apple even called Hill a “baby.”

Now, Hill has his sights set on revenge.

The Bengals (1-2) will debut their White Bengal uniforms for the primetime game against the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday.

Fans going to the game are encouraged to wear white to match the players.

