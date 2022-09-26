Driver in I-75 chase reaches 130mph: WATCH
Sep. 26, 2022
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new dash camera footage of a chase that ran through two southwest Ohio counties.
The man behind the wheel, 20-year-old Bruce Wayne Foutch, was under the influence as he allegedly fled up and down I-75 at speeds of 130mph, according to troopers.
