Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.

Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman...
Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A small attic fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday.

No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers and fire officials.

Fire crews reported the blaze was knocked down by 3:19 a.m., dispatchers say.

The 40 or so guests staying overnight were permitted back inside about an hour after the fire was first reported, according to the hotel’s operations manager, Matthew Utz.

He said he was waiting for an update from fire officials, who remain on scene investigating.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 Now Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

