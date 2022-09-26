I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm.

The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

🚨ALERT: Crash & car on fire Hopple to 74WB. Ramps closed until scene clears. Fire is out. Driver conscious according to D5 police. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/BgYtsrlRaH — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 26, 2022

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was reported out of the vehicle shortly after.

He was conscious but not speaking, according to initial communication reports.

Detour onto Queen City Avenue or Hopple Street to reach the western Cincinnati neighborhoods.

From there, take Montana Avenue north to reach I-74.

