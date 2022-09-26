Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire

A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate...
A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm.

The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was reported out of the vehicle shortly after.

He was conscious but not speaking, according to initial communication reports.

Detour onto Queen City Avenue or Hopple Street to reach the western Cincinnati neighborhoods.

From there, take Montana Avenue north to reach I-74.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Craig Senteney, 21, escaped Brown County Jail on Saturday morning, but was eventually caught by...
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Twp gas station
Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman...
Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday