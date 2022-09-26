Joe Burrow earns FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) quarterback Joe Burrow is a nominee for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his game against the New York Jets (1-2).
On the road Sunday, Burrow completed 23 of 36 attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns for a 114.9 passer rating in the Bengals’ win over the Jets.
Burrow’s performance and a dominant Bengals defense guided Cincinnati to their first win of the regular season.
Fans can vote for Burrow online. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Additional Air Nominees:
- Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts completed 22 of 35 attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns for a 123.5 passer rating in the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders.
- Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 42 of 63 attempts for 400 yards and two touchdowns for a 94.7 passer rating in Week 3.
