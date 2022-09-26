Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Locals protest systemic violence of women in Iran

Dozens gathered in Fountain Square to protest against systemic violence against women in Iran,...
Dozens gathered in Fountain Square to protest against systemic violence against women in Iran, following the death of a woman who died in police custody.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As protests continue in Iran after the death of an Iranian woman who died in police custody, activists in the Queen City organized a protest against systemic violence against women in Iran on Sunday evening.

Dozens gathered in Fountain Square, holding signs and chanting, “Freedom for Iran!”

“People have been under a lot of pressure [for] over forty years, and they’re just tired of that,” attendee Sara said. “We want the whole world to hear us and know what’s going on in Iran.”

Protestors condemned Iran’s rules for women, including their dress restrictions, after 22-year-old Masha Amini died in police custody for not properly wearing a hijab.

In hopes to amplify the calls for the U.S. to reject the Iranian regime, protestor Reza Masoudi traveled all the way from Dayton to Cincinnati to come to the Fountain Square rally.

“I am Iranian and [an] American citizen,” Masoudi said. “As much as I care about the U.S., I want the U.S. to care about my homeland as well.”

Above all else, protestors said they want Iranians to be viewed as normal people who want freedom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with...
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt

Latest News

A woman was struck on Lawrence and Ebenezer Road in Green Township.
Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Green Township, police say
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
Hundreds of people raised money and showed their support for the 19th-annual "Walk to Defeat...
‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ exceeds fundraising goals
Hundreds of people raised money and showed their support for the 19th-annual "Walk to Defeat...
Walk to Defeat ALS 2022