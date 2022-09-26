Locals protest systemic violence of women in Iran

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As protests continue in Iran after the death of an Iranian woman who died in police custody, activists in the Queen City organized a protest against systemic violence against women in Iran on Sunday evening.

Dozens gathered in Fountain Square, holding signs and chanting, “Freedom for Iran!”

Happening now: Dozens of people gather in Fountain Square saying they are protesting to stop violence against women in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.



Happening now: Dozens of people gather in Fountain Square saying they are protesting to stop violence against women in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

“People have been under a lot of pressure [for] over forty years, and they’re just tired of that,” attendee Sara said. “We want the whole world to hear us and know what’s going on in Iran.”

Protestors condemned Iran’s rules for women, including their dress restrictions, after 22-year-old Masha Amini died in police custody for not properly wearing a hijab.

In hopes to amplify the calls for the U.S. to reject the Iranian regime, protestor Reza Masoudi traveled all the way from Dayton to Cincinnati to come to the Fountain Square rally.

“I am Iranian and [an] American citizen,” Masoudi said. “As much as I care about the U.S., I want the U.S. to care about my homeland as well.”

Above all else, protestors said they want Iranians to be viewed as normal people who want freedom.

