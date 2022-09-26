Man found shot at Colerain Twp gas station

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says.

The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love.

He said the shooting happened “elsewhere.”

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Love said police are “unsure about the seriousness of injuries at this point.”

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

