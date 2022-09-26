Marvel’s new ‘Blade’ film holding open casting calls in November in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - If you ever wanted to be an extra in vampire-slaying comic book movie, you’ll get your chance in November.

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ film is holding open casting calls in November in Cleveland.

Men and women of all ethnicities, ages 18 and up, can audition to work as background talent for the ‘Blade’ reboot.

The ad warns that film days can be 10-12 hours long, with overnight dates as well.

The day rate is $92, with OT after 8 hours.

