NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax.

The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on 1368 Cox Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Demmien says that the facility is equipped with a 2,200-square-foot shoot house. He adds that that the facility is not a live-fire range.

The courses are taught by expert instructors with a background in military, law enforcement, or both and are active protection specialists.

Attendees will learn how to:

Become more aware of your surroundings

Recognize the warning signs associated with potential violence

Prepare for such an event by being “proactively reactionary”

Evaluate an active shooter situation more quickly and efficiently

Decide and take the best action necessary for your survival

Dominate the attacker, if necessary, using a kill or be killed mentality

Navigate the chaos that comes after the event, and

Train family, friends, and coworkers how to do the same

The training costs $85 per person with corporate, group, and special pricing for teachers with a valid ID.

