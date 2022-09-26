Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting.

In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.

Ohio’s current law against swatting states that false reports to emergency teams are considered a first degree misdemeanor unless the threat involves a bomb.

According to Oxford Languages, swatting is when a person or group makes a false report to get a large number of responders to one particular area.

Five high schools across the state of Ohio went into lockdown Friday morning after false reports of an active shooter on all five campuses were made to emergency response teams.

Princeton High School in Sharonville, Belmont High School in Dayton, Catholic High School in Springfield and Scott High School and Findlay High School in Toledo were the five schools with confirmed false reports, according to police.

While S.B 292 has not been voted on yet, it is currently being reviewed by the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee.

