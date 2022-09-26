Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

Contests
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati police.(Daoud, Natalya | Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday.

Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Clay died at the scene, police said.

There is no word of a suspect.

Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene. They did not provide the make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

