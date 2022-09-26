Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday.
Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Clay died at the scene, police said.
There is no word of a suspect.
Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene. They did not provide the make or model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.