Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A police officer in South Carolina suffered a fatal heart attack during a fitness assessment Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department said officer Tyrell Owens-Riley went into cardiac arrest during the physical fitness portion of a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

Owens-Riley was rushed to the hospital by EMS but could not be revived.

According to a memorial page, Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on Race Street Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
It will likely take eight to 12 hours for workers to clean up the damage, Duke Energy...
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
The driver that hit Yvonne Foster, 79, stopped right away and is cooperating with the...
Woman found unconscious after being hit by vehicle in Green Township
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4