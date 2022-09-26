Contests
Sunny & Below Normal Temperatures This Week

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of fall will feel like it, as we have a stretch a crisp mornings and below normal daytime highs setting up.

Look for a high of 67 degrees on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

We stay in the mid 60s for the entire week, we also stay dry. We are tracking no rainfall until Saturday.

Morning lows will fall back into the 40s this week with highs by mid week even in the lower 60s.

Watching Hurricane Ian: Quick intensification into a category 4 by Tuesday afternoon with wind speeds of 130mph , we look for landfall Thursday anywhere from the panhandle of Florida down to Ft. Myers. This is something to watch, as impacts will be 100%, it’s just a matter of where.

