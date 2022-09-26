Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover, then attempts to steal homeowner’s car

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison, stealing a boat cover inside the home, and then attempting to steal the homeowner’s car.

According to court documents, Justin Rosenbalm, 36, found the car or house keys inside the homeowner’s vehicle parked outside, then entered the garage portion of the house.

Rosenbalm then opened the freezer and other belongings in the garage before entering the main portion of the house.

Once he entered the house, Rosenbalm allegedly stole a boat cover on the couch before entering the bathroom.

Court documents then say that Rosenbalm attempted to steal the homeowner’s car, but the owner woke up to the sound of the motor running.

Court documents say that the homeowner told police that he caught Rosenbalm in the driver’s seat.

A judge set Rosenbalm’s bond at $75,000.

Jail records show that Rosenbalm is facing one count of burglary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.