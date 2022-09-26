Update: I-75 ramps reopen to I-74 after crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ramps from both sides of Interstate 75 to westbound I-74 are open again after a crash and vehicle fire closed them for about an hour early Monday.

The crash was reported on the ramp shortly after 5 a.m.

🚨ALERT: Spreading sand to help with fuel & oil on pavement after car fire earlier. Ramp is open with left lane blocked while cleanup continues @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/ogKAk81aeE — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 26, 2022

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was extricated by fire crews shortly after.

He was conscious but not speaking, according to initial communication reports.

He was taken to an area hospital, police confirm.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

