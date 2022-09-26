Contests
Update: I-75 ramps reopen to I-74 after crash, vehicle fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ramps from both sides of Interstate 75 to westbound I-74 are open again after a crash and vehicle fire closed them for about an hour early Monday.

The crash was reported on the ramp shortly after 5 a.m.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was extricated by fire crews shortly after.

He was conscious but not speaking, according to initial communication reports.

He was taken to an area hospital, police confirm.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

